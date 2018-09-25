Photo: Amazon

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Even if you don’t do a ton of home improvement projects, everyone should own a good drill/driver, and today’s Gold Box deal fits the bill.



Despite being a 12V model, this Bosch drill/driver packs a punch, and carries a 4.6 star review average. And unlike most cordless drills that hang a bulbous battery pack off the bottom of the handle, Bosch’s 12V tools use a slimline design where the battery fits entirely within the handle, making the drill far more maneuverable in tight spaces.

Normally priced at $129, Amazon’s marking the drill down to $100 today, and throwing in a bonus drill bit set (normally $20) for free. I wouldn’t be surprised if this one sells out before the end of the day.