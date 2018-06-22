Graphic: Shep McAllister

There are precious few battery packs out there with USB-C power delivery, and this 30,000mAh model from Aukey is offers some of the best bang for the buck that we’ve seen.



In addition to the two standard USB output ports, the USB-C port works as both an input and high-speed output port that can charge a 12" MacBook at full speed, or raise your Nintendo Switch’s battery level while playing it at full brightness. It’s pretty huge, but 30,000mAh should be enough juice to get you through even the longest flights. Just be sure to use promo code AUKEYPY7 at checkout to get it for $56.