Vulcanizer Work Oxford High Sneaker | $91 | Huckberry

There’s just something about a clothing brand named after its signature manufacturing process that inspires confidence. Japan-based Vulcanizer specializes in vulcanized rubber shoe soles, which are durable-yet-flexible, and will always stay bonded to the rest of the shoe.



For a limited time at Huckberry, you can grab Vulcanizer’s Work Oxford High sneaker for $91, down from $140. The shoe features a water-resistant cotton canvas upper above that famous sole, and comes in three colors, though the brown option seems a perfect look for fall.

The sizes are European, so you can refer to this chart to help you find the right fit.