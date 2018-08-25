Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

If you travel internationally with any regularity, and your wireless company charges exorbitant data fees for bad service, it could be worth investing in a mobile hotspot like this one.



The GlocalMe G3 works with LTE service providers in over 100 countries, no SIM-swapping required, and turns that signal into a Wi-Fi network that up to five devices can share, making this ideal for families who don’t want to pay for multiple international data plans. For $112 (with promo code 25GlocalMe), it includes 1GB of data that’s valid for a year, and you can top it up as you go, so you never have to pay a monthly fee for data that you won’t use.