Save Nearly $100 When You Get 3 Years of PS Plus for $86

3 Years of PS Plus PLAYSTATION2021

3 Years of PS Plus | $86 | StackSocial | Use code PLAYSTATION2021

We see a lot of deals on PS Plus subscriptions here, but this one truly takes the cake. StackSocial is offering three years of PS Plus for just $86 when you use the promo code PLAYSTATION2021. You’ll have to create a log in for the code to work. Let me put that into perspective. One year of PS Plus costs $60, so buying three at fu ll price would cost $180. That means that you’re almost saving a full $100 here. Even with frequent PS Plus sales, it’s hard to imagine anything really topping this value. If you just got a PS5 and think you’ll be settling down for the long haul, you might want to grab this deal as it’ll take you through the first leg of its lifespan.

