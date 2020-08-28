Save Hundreds on This LG 55” OLED 4K TV and Get Free Wireless Earbuds Too

LG 55” OLED55CXPUA 4K HDR Smart TV Image : Andrew Hayward

LG 55” OLED55CXPUA 4K HDR Smart TV | $1,497 | Amazon



OLED panels are revered for their impeccable contrast and deep black levels, but you’ll usually pay a significant premium when you’re talking about a sizable OLED 4K Smart TV.



Advertisement

Luckily, LG’s 55” OLED55CXPUA 4K HDR Smart TV keeps creeping down in price, and now you can get it for $1,497 from Amazon today. That’s about $200 less than we saw it just a few days ago, and $500+ down from the original list price. Better yet, LG is throwing in its Tone Free wireless earbuds if you order by August 30 (check the promo details on Amazon).

This gorgeous 4K set packs in 8.3 million pixels for a super-crisp image, and the webOS-based interface already has streaming video apps built-in, along with Amazon’s Alexa and the Google Assistant for voice commands. It’s also primed for gaming, thanks to FreeSync and NVIDIA G-Sync support.

Advertisement

It’s a worthy investment if you want a truly premium picture, and it’s hard to argue with free AirPods-like Bluetooth earbuds as a bonus!