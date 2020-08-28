It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Save Hundreds on This LG 55" OLED 4K TV and Get Free Wireless Earbuds Too

ahaywa
Andrew Hayward
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsLG DealsAmazon
LG 55” OLED55CXPUA 4K HDR Smart TV | $1,497 | Amazon
LG 55” OLED55CXPUA 4K HDR Smart TV | $1,497 | Amazon
Image: Andrew Hayward
LG 55” OLED55CXPUA 4K HDR Smart TV | $1,497 | Amazon

OLED panels are revered for their impeccable contrast and deep black levels, but you’ll usually pay a significant premium when you’re talking about a sizable OLED 4K Smart TV.

Luckily, LG’s 55” OLED55CXPUA 4K HDR Smart TV keeps creeping down in price, and now you can get it for $1,497 from Amazon today. That’s about $200 less than we saw it just a few days ago, and $500+ down from the original list price. Better yet, LG is throwing in its Tone Free wireless earbuds if you order by August 30 (check the promo details on Amazon).

This gorgeous 4K set packs in 8.3 million pixels for a super-crisp image, and the webOS-based interface already has streaming video apps built-in, along with Amazon’s Alexa and the Google Assistant for voice commands. It’s also primed for gaming, thanks to FreeSync and NVIDIA G-Sync support.

It’s a worthy investment if you want a truly premium picture, and it’s hard to argue with free AirPods-like Bluetooth earbuds as a bonus!

