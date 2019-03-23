Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Samsung’s quantum dot-powered Q7CN TVs aren’t exactly easy on the bank account, but it would be a stunning upgrade to your home theater, and you can save $150 on the 55" model today. Or you can spend an extra $400 for another 10" of screen real estate.

You can read all about quantum dots here, but the long and short of it that they’re the backbone of a backlighting technology that can produce OLED-quality images on a less expensive LCD panel.

Okay, so with that background out of the way, Samsung’s 2018 Q-series TVs utilize quantum dots to great effect. This Gizmodo review is about the 2017 model, but most of it will still apply to this set.

And, hey, if you got $1,000 sitting there waiting for an awesome TV deal, this is a great one to consider.