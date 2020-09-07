ENOUGHThe extrajudicial killings of black people must stop.
It's all consuming.
Save Half off LG’s 55-inch Nano 8 Series 4K LED Smart TV

ahaywa
Andrew Hayward
LG 55-inch Nano 8 Series 4K Smart TV | $437 | Amazon
Image: Andrew Hayward
LG 55-inch Nano 8 Series 4K LED Smart TV | $437 | Amazon

LG 65-inch Nano 8 Series 4K LED Smart TV | $557 | Amazon

If you’re on the hunt for a crisp new 4K Ultra HD TV bargain, then here’s the Labor Day deal that you may want to grab your wallet for. Today only, Amazon’s Gold Box has the LG 55-inch Nano 8 Series 4K HDR Smart TV (55SM8100AUA) for $437—just over half off the list price.

Featuring LG’s NanoCell technology, colors pop on this vibrant LED screen which benefits from local dimming to boost contrast. It also has streaming apps available directly from the TV itself, plus support for Amazon’s Alexa and the Google Assistant, along with Apple’s AirPlay 2.

Not large enough? Bump up to the 65-inch model for $557 instead. It’s also part of the Gold Box bargain, but they’re only on sale today while supplies last.

