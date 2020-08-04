Save Grease and $26 on This Compact Air Fryer Deal

Magic Chef Compact Air Fryer | $24 |MorningSave
Everyone I know who owns an air fryer loves it. Think of all the crispy treats you can make with it: bacon, baked potatoes, mozzarella sticks, really anything you fancy. All tasty, all good. If you’ve ever been curious about these little culinary wonders now is your chance to grab one for just $24.
This one from Magic Chef is special because it’s a compact option so it won’t take up a lot of real estate on the kitchen counter. It’s easy to use with just one dial. The Snack-Sized Air Fryer makes lots of tasty goodies without the curse of grease. It’s a sinch to clean and is dishwasher safe. And don’t worry about overheating, it’s built in a way to never get hot on the outside and have an automatic shut-off feature. And if you get stuck on what to do with it don’t worry, you’re getting both a cookbook and recipe book so you can become the magic chef.
If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.