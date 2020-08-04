Save Grease and $26 on This Compact Air Fryer Deal

Magic Chef Compact Air Fryer Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Everyone I know who owns an air fryer loves it. Think of all the crispy treats you can make with it: bacon, baked potatoes, mozzarella sticks, really anything you fancy . All tasty, all good. If you’ve ever been curious about these little culinary wonders now is your chance to grab one for just $24.

This one from Magic Chef is special because it’s a compact option so it won’t take up a lot of real estate on the kitchen counter. It’s easy to use with just one dial. T he Snack-Sized Air Fryer makes lots of tasty goodies without the curse of grease. It’s a s inch to clean and is dishwasher safe. And don’t worry about overheating, it’s built i n a way to never get hot on the outside and have an automatic shut-off feature. And if you get stuck on what to do with it don’t worry, you’re getting both a cookbook and recipe book so you can become the magic chef.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.