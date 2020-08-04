It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
HomeKitchen

Save Grease and $26 on This Compact Air Fryer Deal

svillari
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsMorningSave Deals
12
Save
Magic Chef Compact Air Fryer | $24 |MorningSave
Magic Chef Compact Air Fryer | $24 |MorningSave
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

Magic Chef Compact Air Fryer | $24 |MorningSave

Everyone I know who owns an air fryer loves it. Think of all the crispy treats you can make with it: bacon, baked potatoes, mozzarella sticks, really anything you fancy. All tasty, all good. If you’ve ever been curious about these little culinary wonders now is your chance to grab one for just $24.

Advertisement

This one from Magic Chef is special because it’s a compact option so it won’t take up a lot of real estate on the kitchen counter. It’s easy to use with just one dial. The Snack-Sized Air Fryer makes lots of tasty goodies without the curse of grease. It’s a sinch to clean and is dishwasher safe. And don’t worry about overheating, it’s built in a way to never get hot on the outside and have an automatic shut-off feature. And if you get stuck on what to do with it don’t worry, you’re getting both a cookbook and recipe book so you can become the magic chef.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
HP Chromebook 14a (Touch Optional)
Sheilah Villari

Morning Deals Writer. Can't find the perfect red lipstick? Need a sturdy bone for Fido? Looking for a new buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm here to help.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Ensure a Secure, Private Internet: The Best VPN Deals of the Day

Grab Your Plumber’s Cap for the Top Nintendo Switch Deals of the Day

Cool Down With a 40-Inch Tower Fan That's 36% off, Today Only

Sunday's Best Deals: Right Angle Clamps, Bath Towels, John Wick, Packs of Masks, and More