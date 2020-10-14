It’s Prime Day!
The Inventory team is rounding up all of the best deals,
all throughout Prime Day. Click here to browse!
It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsKitchen

Save Food and Money ($33) in This Prime Deal on Mueller's Vacuum Sealer Machine

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon DealsPrime Day 2020
181
Save
Mueller Vacuum Sealer Machine | $47 | Amazon
Mueller Vacuum Sealer Machine | $47 | Amazon
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Mueller Vacuum Sealer Machine | $47 | Amazon

Saving food is probably at the top of your list because it helps reduce waste for the environment and it helps you keep more money in your wallet. Those are two pretty important things if you ask me and if you can achieve those in one item all the better. Right now as a Prime Member take $23 off the Mueller Vacuum Sealer Machine and achieve those aforementioned goals.

Advertisement

Not only will you save money but you’ll save time in food prep making meals faster and easier. Save the disappointment of freezer-burned food too. All you need to do is plug this in and follow the simple to read LED buttons. It’s simple to pick between the dry option for solid food items or the moist option to keep steamed or simmered meals at peak deliciousness. These vacuum sealers help with preservation and are superior in every way to ziplock bags or Tupperware. This comes with all you need to get started: the vacuum sealer with suction hose, 5 medium vacuum bags, and one extra-long vacuum bag roll. Best part? All those bags are reusable. Kind to the earth and kind to your wallet.

This item will ship for free.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
NBA 2K21 - PlayStation 4
NBA 2K21 - PlayStation 4
Sheilah Villari

Looking for the perfect shade of red lipstick? Need a sturdy toy for Fido? Wanting a buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm your girl.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

This Smart Garage Door Opener Gives Boosts Your Carport's IQ for Just $17

The Verdict Is In: These Are the Best Non-Stick Pans You Can Buy Online, According to the Experts

Amazon Prime Day 2020 (Day 2): The Best Deals to Shop Right Now

Wednesday's Best Deals: Amazon Prime Day, Apple AirPods, Razer Blade 15, DJI Mavic Mini Drone, Succulents 11-Pack, Aukey Chargers, and More