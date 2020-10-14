Save Food and Money ($33) in This Prime Deal on Mueller's Vacuum Sealer Machine

Mueller Vacuum Sealer Machine Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Mueller Vacuum Sealer Machine | $47 | Amazon



Saving food is probably at the top of your list because it helps reduce waste for the environment and it helps you keep more money in your wallet. Those are two pretty important things if you ask me and if you can achieve those in one item all the better. Right now as a Prime Member take $23 off the Mueller Vacuum Sealer Machine and achieve those aforementioned goals.



Advertisement

Not only will you save money but you’ll save time in food prep making meals faster and easier. Save the disappointment of freezer-burned food too. All you need to do is plug this in and follow the simple to read LED buttons. It’s simple to pick between the dry option for solid food items or the moist option to keep steamed or simmered meals at peak deliciousness. These vacuum sealers help with p reservation and are superior in every w ay to ziplock bags or Tupperware. This comes with all you need to get started: the vacuum sealer with suction hose, 5 medium vacuum bags , and one extra-long vacuum bag roll. Best part? All those bags are reusable. Kind to the earth and kind to your wallet .

This item will ship for free.