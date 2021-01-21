Save Food and Money ($10) in Deal on Entrige's Vacuum Sealer Machine

Entrige Vacuum Sealer Machine Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Saving food is probably at the top of your list because it helps reduce waste for the environment, and it helps you keep more money in your wallet. Those are two pretty important things if you ask me and achieve those in one item, all the better. Right now, take $10 off the Entrige Vacuum Sealer Machine and achieve those aforementioned goals.



Not only will you save money, but you’ll save time in food prep making meals faster and easier. Save the disappointment of freezer-burned food too. All you need to do is plug this in and follow the simple to read LED buttons. It’s simple to pick between the dry option for solid food items or the moist option to keep steamed or simmered meals at peak deliciousness. These vacuum sealers help with preservation and are superior in every way to ziplock bags or Tupperware. This sealer fits up to twelve-inch width bags and rolls. They don’t have to be from Entrige either; other brands will work too. Best part? Once you purchase those bags, they are reusable. Kind to the earth and kind to your wallet.

