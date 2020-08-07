Save Fido's Fur and $5 on This Natural Dog Company Balm Bundle

Dog Balm Bundle Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Dog Balm Bundle | Natural Dog Company



My poor old terrier picks at his poor little paws when they get dry, then that gets irritated, then they itch. It’s a vicious cycle leaving him with very red limbs. It’s pretty heartbreaking to look at until I discovered the Natural Dog Company and their Skin Soother Balm . This bundle is $5 off and includes the companies sull line of pooch problem solvers.

These all-natural ingredients are certified vegan and handcrafted right in the USA. The five balms you’ll receive are Wrinkle Balm, Snout Soother, Skin Soother, Paw Soother, and PawTection. If your pupper has anything dry these will soothe and heal. If you’re taking your good boy out on these warm days the PawTection can d o wonders when strolling on the sun-scorched pavement. All the products are fragrance-free since our fur babies smell a million times better than us we don’t need to add to their strife with overpowering products. I can’t recommend this company enough and this is a great introductory bundle to see what works best for your fuzzy bestie.

Free shipping on this item for Prime members.