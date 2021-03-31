Save Even More in PlayStation's Spring Sale By Grabbing a $50 PSN Gift Card for $42

$50 PSN Gift Card AchooSale Image : Eneba

PlayStation ’s spring sale starts today and it’s a lot. Hundreds and hundreds of PS4 and PS5 games are on sale and I simply can’t list them all out here. The article wouldn’t load. But just know that it includes games like Ghost of Tsushima, The Last of Us Part II, Hitman 3, and just too many more. If you’re looking to save even more, here’s a little tip. Eneba is selling $50 PSN gift cards for $42. All you have to do is add one to your ca rt, go to checkout, and enter the promo code AchooSale. Then take that card and go wild in the sale. It’s like you’re saving an extra $8. That’s a true life hack, my buds.

