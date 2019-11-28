This one doesn’t count as a spoiler anymore, right? In this 1,004-piece LEGO set for $59—the lowest we’ve ever seen it—Doctor Strange, Spider-Man, and Iron Man fight to protect the Time Stone from Ebony Maw and Cull Obsidian, two members of Thanos’ infamous Black Order. Just don’t ask Doctor Strange how this fight ends, because if he tells you, it won’t happen.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Save Doctor Strange's Sanctum Santorum With This $59 LEGO Set
Share This Story
More in Kinja Deals
About the author
Eric Ravenscraft
Freelance writer for The Inventory.