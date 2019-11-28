It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Save Doctor Strange's Sanctum Santorum With This $59 LEGO Set

Eric Ravenscraft
Filed to:Black Friday Deals
188
1
Save
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Avengers: Infinity War Sanctum Sanctorum Showdown | $70 | Amazon
Graphic: Eric Ravenscraft

This one doesn’t count as a spoiler anymore, right? In this 1,004-piece LEGO set for $59—the lowest we’ve ever seen it—Doctor Strange, Spider-Man, and Iron Man fight to protect the Time Stone from Ebony Maw and Cull Obsidian, two members of Thanos’ infamous Black Order. Just don’t ask Doctor Strange how this fight ends, because if he tells you, it won’t happen.

Advertisement

Share This Story

More in Kinja Deals

Get An Xbox One S, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and a $40 Gift Card For $199 at Target

Take Way More Than Half Off of Avengers: Endgame On Blu-Ray For $8

Start Your Esports Career With This Omen by HP Gaming Laptop, Headset, and Mouse For $949

About the author

Eric Ravenscraft
Eric Ravenscraft

Freelance writer for The Inventory.

EmailTwitterPosts