It's all consuming.
Save Big With Nordstrom's Made In America Sale During the 4th of July Holiday Weekend

Elizabeth Henges
Women’s Styles Up to 75% Off | Nordstrom Rack
Men’s Styles Up to 55% Off | Nordstrom Rack
Graphic: Elizabeth Henges

Women’s Styles Up to 75% Off | Nordstrom Rack
Men’s Styles Up to 55% Off | Nordstrom Rack

Happy USA Day! As you (VERY SAFELY I HOPE) prepare to cookout and watch the fireworks for this day celebrating freedom and eagles or whatever, why not take a moment to shop for some new threads? Nordstrom’s Made in America sale lets you save big on men’s and women’s styles, and they’re all made in the good ol’ United States of America.

There are a lot of different clothes on offer, which are sure to go great with your mask when you go outside. People may not be able to see your face, but you can look rockin’ regardless. Because you know what’s not rockin’? Getting sick. Or getting anyone else sick.

Take a look at what’s available, and make your purchases quick—this sale ends July 6th.

