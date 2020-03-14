It's all consuming.
Subscribe
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsApparel

Save Big with Eddie Bauer's Clearance Sale

Elizabeth Henges
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
309
Save
Clearance | Eddie Bauer | Extra 60% off with code CLX60OFF
Graphic: Elizabeth Henges

Clearance | Eddie Bauer | Extra 60% off with code CLX60OFF

It’s as they say—good things come to those who wait. From now until the 16th, use code CLX60OFF to save an additional 60% off items on clearance, which are already discounted in the first place.

Advertisement

What can you get from Eddie Bauer with this sale? You could stock up on some wardrobe staples like the Women’s V-Neck T-Shirt, or the Men’s Lightweight Flannel. Or, you can grab a winter jacket for next year, like the CirrusLite Duffel Coat.

Just remember, like any clearance deal, popular sizes can go fast, so make sure to order what you want before they sell out.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Power Up with a Solar Generator for $150 off

There's Still Time to Save on Select Mario Titles

Here's 20% off Eco-Friendly Floor Lamps to Brighten Your Day

Get The Most Out of Your PS4 Controllers With an $11 Charging Station