Image: Sephora

Beauty megastore Sephora carries some of the best beauty staples year round, plus some really nice holiday gift sets during the most wonderful time of the year. If you’re in the market for either, now would be a great time to stock up, since Sephora is currently hosting its Beauty Insider holiday event. Insiders (aka Sephora reward program members — it’s free to join) can save $15 on purchases of $75 or more; that’s 20% off their whole order. Meanwhile, reward program members at the VIB and Rouge levels can save $20 and $25, respectively, off their purchases of $75 and up. Just use promo code 2018HOORAY, and be sure to check out before December 12, when this beauty of a sale finally fades.

