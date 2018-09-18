Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Zojirushi is known for making really good rice cookers and really good water bottles—a totally normal combination of products—and both are on sale in today’s Gold Box.

You may be thinking that $125 is a big chunk of change for a rice cooker, but it’s not when you learn about how this machine uses complex fuzzy logic to cook your rice very precisely.



“Fuzzy logic” is a way of describing situations that cannot be described in absolutes: yes or no, true or false, white rice or brown. Fuzzy logic is used in automated technology that must sense and adjust for various factors, like mixing cement (depends on humidity) and changing traffic lights (depends on traffic). In rice cookers, fuzzy logic can take into account the type of grain, its age and hardness and its desired consistency. Frequent rice cooks who work with a variety of grains and have room on the countertop will not be disappointed by the performance of these machines.

This is the best price of the year.

There’s also a 135 oz. water boiler included in the sale, which can heat water to a precise temperature for tea.

On the bottle front, you can choose from 16 oz, 20 oz, or a food jar, but they’ll all keep contents hot or cold for hours on end.

Just note that like all Gold Box deals, these prices are only available today, or until sold out.