Save Big on Xbox Digital Games Like Gears 5, Ori 2, and Forza Horizon 4 at Newegg

Gears 5 (Digital) | $8 | Newegg | Use code 84LCFHD56

State of Decay 2 (Digital) | $8 | Newegg | Use code 84LCFHD56

Halo 5: Guardians (Digital) | $8 | Newegg | Use code 84LCFHD56

Battletoads (Digital) | $8 | Newegg | Use code 84LCFHD56

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Digital) | $13 | Newegg | Use code 84LCFHD76

Bleeding Edge (Digital) | $13 | Newegg | Use code 84LCFHD76

Sea of Thieves (Digital) | $17 | Newegg | Use code 84LCFHD62

Forza Horizon 4 (Digital) | $21 | Newegg | Use code 84LCFHD59

Advertisement

You’ll find deals on digital games all over the place right now, but Newegg is taking things a step further with first-party Xbox games. Right now, the retailer has slashed the prices of many top Xbox titles by half or more, and then tossed in a coupon code to take another 15% off of that lowered sale price.



Using the coupon code listed alongside each link above or inset below, you can get Gears 5, State of Decay 2, Halo 5: Guardians, or Battletoads for just over $8 apiece, or Ori and the Will of the Wisps or Bleeding Edge for less than $13 each. Sea of Thieves is $17 with the code, meanwhile, and the brilliant open-road racer Forza Horizon 4 is just $21.

Advertisement

You’ll receive a code for each purchased game that you can redeem on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, or Xbox One, and all but Halo 5 also redeem on PC as well. Microsoft’s Smart Delivery feature ensures that you get the version best optimized to your hardware. Snag some great Xbox games and ensure you have something fresh to play over the holidays!

G/O Media may get a commission Gears 5 (Digital) Buy for $8 from Newegg Use the promo code 84LCFHD56

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Battletoads (Digital) Buy for $8 from Newegg Use the promo code 84LCFHD56

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Bleeding Edge (Digital) Buy for $13 from Newegg Use the promo code 84LCFHD76

G/O Media may get a commission Sea of Thieves (Digital) Buy for $17 from Newegg Use the promo code 84LCFHD62

Advertisement