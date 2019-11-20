Save Big on Wireless Charging Accessories Thanks to Today's Gold Box

It's all consuming.
Tercius
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
Today’s Gold Box offers a number of discounts on a number Qi wireless charging and accessories from Belkin, iOttie and mophie. Whether you want a new portable battery bank, add a spare charging cable to your collection, or fill your home with wireless chargers, this is a good time to buy.

Highlights include this attractive iOttie Ion Charging stand for $26 and this $12 iOttie Easy One Touch 2 Car Mount. For the rest of the deals, be sure to head over to the deal page. And remember that these prices are only available today, or until sold out. 

