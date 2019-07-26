Graphic: Tercius Bufete

VIZIO 65" Class P-Series 4K UHD (2160p) Smart TV | $998 | Walmart

Right now you can get this VIZIO 65" Class P-Series 4K UHD TV for about $1,000 and die happy.

When Gizmodo took a look at it, they were quite impressed:

The Vizio P-Series Quantum is an upgraded version of the company’s more affordable P-Series which, for a 65-inch, retails for $1,200. What you get with the Quantum is a brighter display, a wider color gamut, more local dimming zones, and a slightly slicker design. It’s also $1,000 more expensive.

With this deal, you’re getting all the benefits of P-Series Quantum, for less than the price of a P-Series. Plus it’s got Dolby Vision, Chromecast built-in, and a show-stopping design.

So don’t wait, this deal won’t last long.