Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Vega Plant-based Protein Powder | Amazon

Right now, you can save some cash on a number of plant-based Vega protein powders thanks to Amazon’s Gold Box. Depending on the size you pick, you can get up to 50% off retail.

Advertisement

People who know more than I do say that Vega is like a protein shake, a multivitamin, and a bunch of bonuses all in one convenient package. Plus, it’s vegan, so all of my future ex-girlfriends don’t have to hesitate.

Just remember, like all Gold Box deals, these discounts will only last until the end of day, or until sold out. So make sure to check out the main page to see all of your options.