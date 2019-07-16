Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Prime Day Smartphone Sale | Amazon

If you’re looking to upgrade your smartphone, Amazon’s got you covered. Choose from the latest unlocked Samsung, Google, LG and Razer smartphones during Prime Day.

In fact, a number of Gizmodo’s picks for the best smartphones you can buy are included in this sale, such as the Samsung Galaxy S10, the Pixel 3 XL, and the Moto G7.

Advertisement

If you’re even the teensiest bit interested in getting a new phone, this promotion is definitely one of the better ones we’ve seen. Prices start at about $34 (but I’d suggest picking up at least the Moto G6 for $110.)

