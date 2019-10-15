Save Big On Two of Anker's Tiny Projectors

The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

We’re living in a golden age of good-enough portable projectors, and two of Anker’s best are on sale right now.



The sexier of the two deals is the Nebula Capsule II for $520 with promo code OCTCAPS2, a $60 discount. The 720p Capsule II is the size of a pint glass, has a battery that can last for an entire movie, and has Android TV built in, so you can download all of your favorite streaming apps right onto the device. We tested it here, and came away very impressed.

If that’s outside your budget, the Nebula Prizm II has identical picture quality specs, but lacks the built-in OS—you’ll want to plug in an HDMI streaming dongle of some kind—and the battery, so it’ll have to be plugged into the wall. But at just $160 (an $80 discount), it could be worth the trade-offs.