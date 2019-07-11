Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Tommy Hilfiger Adaptive Clothing Gold Box | Amazon

Designed for the differently-abled, Tommy Hilfiger’s line of adaptive clothing is more accessible than ever with today’s Gold Box. Thanks to a few neat design elements (such as magnetic buttons and zippers,) these products make it easy to get dressed.

Today only, polos, jackets, t-shirts, pants, and more from this line are discounted by about 30%. Just note that this is a Gold Box, so these prices will only stick around for a day. So check out the main page to see all of the deals.

