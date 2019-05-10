This foam roller is baby, and so is its price. For just $13, you can roll out even the smallest of sore spots with TriggerPoint’s GRID Mini Foam Roller in one of four fun colors. It’s wrapped in EVA foam, so it’s firmer than your average roller, and because of its hollow core, it also uses less foam overall. Plus, this small but mighty roller supports up to 250 pounds, and won’t take up that much space in your home gym. Just roll with it!
Save Big on This Tiny TriggerPoint Foam Roller
