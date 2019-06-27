Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Steadicam Volt Handheld Gimbal Stabilizer | $80 | Amazon

Create buttery smooth video on your smartphone with this $80 Steadicam Volt gimbal. Like other gimbal/stabilizer devices, this device effectively removes shake from your videos which makes the footage you shoot a lot more professional.

This $80 price is the lowest we’ve ever seen. So, if you are an aspiring mobile videographer, don’t let the curtains close before you pick one up.