Save Big on This Sleek, Portable and Powerful Lenovo Gaming Laptop

Legion Y540 15.6" Gaming Laptop | $800 | Walmart



Step up your mobile gaming and pick up this heavily discounted Lenovo Y540 gaming laptop .

As far as aggressive gamer design is concerned, Lenovo used to be one of the worst offenders. Recently, the manufacturer is doing that less and it shows with the Y540.

It looks—dare I say—cool? The design is still a teensy aggressive but not embarrassingly so. And despite the more restrained exterior, the guts are super solid. This $800 gaming laptop uses an Intel Core i5 processor, a GTX 1660Ti 6GB g raphics card , 16GB RAM, 1TB HDD and a 256GB SSD.

Suffice to say, this can comfortably run most games and is a bonafide deal to boot. If you’re on the market for a stylist, affordable and powerful gaming laptop, this is a terrific option.