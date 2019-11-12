It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsComputers & Accessories

Save Big on This Sleek, Portable and Powerful Lenovo Gaming Laptop

Tercius
Filed to:kinja deals
21
Save
Legion Y540 15.6" Gaming Laptop (Intel Core i5, GTX 1660Ti 6GB Graphics, 16GB RAM, 1TB HDD, 256GB SSD) | $800 | Walmart
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Legion Y540 15.6" Gaming Laptop | $800 | Walmart

Step up your mobile gaming and pick up this heavily discounted Lenovo Y540 gaming laptop. 

Advertisement

As far as aggressive gamer design is concerned, Lenovo used to be one of the worst offenders. Recently, the manufacturer is doing that less and it shows with the Y540.

It looks—dare I say—cool? The design is still a teensy aggressive but not embarrassingly so. And despite the more restrained exterior, the guts are super solid. This $800 gaming laptop uses an Intel Core i5 processor, a GTX 1660Ti 6GB graphics card, 16GB RAM, 1TB HDD and a 256GB SSD.

Suffice to say, this can comfortably run most games and is a bonafide deal to boot. If you’re on the market for a stylist, affordable and powerful gaming laptop, this is a terrific option.

Advertisement

Share This Story

More in Kinja Deals

Save Big on a Ton of Beaty and Baby Products from Honest Company (and Jessica Alba)
Amazon Brewed Up Major Savings on Mr. Coffee Products, Today Only
Keep Your Coffee Hot All Winter With An $8 Contigo Travel Mug

About the author

Tercius
Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

TwitterPosts