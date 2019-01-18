Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Every year we get caught up in trying to achieve impossible fitness goals for the New Year. And three weeks in, I’ll admit that I’ve failed at mine. Luckily, we can all still fall back on the tried-and-true “drink more water” resolution with this discounted Nalgene bottle.

Most Popular Water Bottle: Nalgene In one of our biggest votes ever, Nalgene took the crown of Best Water Bottle with its combination… Read more Read

Nalgene bottles are consistently one of our readers’ favorites list. And for good reason, they’re elegant in their simplicity, BPA-free, and come in a variety of sizes. This particular bottle is 48oz and will cost you $6. Users will appreciate its ice cube-friendly, wide-mouth design—and the fact that you won’t need to buy water bottles again is a big plus.