Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Update: Sold out, sorry!

The previous-generation Razer Blade Stealth ultrabook isn’t actually all that great a gaming laptop (unless you buy the Razer Core external GPU), but it is a fantastic high-end general purpose laptop, with build quality that rivals Apple.



Right now you can grab a refurbished model with an i7-7500U processor, 256GB of storage, 16GB RAM ram and a touchscreen for just $600. That’s stupid cheap when you consider how much Razer regularly sells their laptops.