Bella Pro Series 10-qt. Stainless Steel Slow Cooker | $30 | eBay or Best Buy

For a low $30, you can make stew like a pro with this Bella Pro Series 10-qt. Stainless Steel Slow Cooker. Everything good in life involves a slow cooking process and man, it’s almost (is?) fall so this is the perfect time to invest in a brand new, family-sized 10 qt. model.



Instant Pots are flashy, and fast and all the rage nowadays. But this is a solid alternative to that and it’s just $30. I love making a pork shoulder with my slow cooker and with this... well, I can buy bigger chunks.

*chef’s kiss* What a deal.