Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

SteelSeries Nimbus Gaming Controller | $34 | Amazon



If you want to take your mobile gaming to another level, maybe you should invest in this $34 SteelSeries Nimbus Gaming Controller



No touchscreen can ever match the comfort and precision of playing with a dedicated controller. And keeping your fingers from blocking a quarter of your iPhone’s screen is a big plus too. Better still, it’s also compatible with all of your Apple gear, including the Apple TV, iPads and your Mac.

While the Xbox and a PS4 controllers will soon be compatible on your Apple products after this summer’s update but those rarely drop lower than $40. And this $34 price on the SteelSeries Nimbus Gaming Controller is the best price we’ve ever seen on this model. Now, go forth and click some heads for me.