Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

John Boos Maple Wood Edge Grain Reversible Cutting Board 18"x 12" x 1.25" | $28 | Amazon

It’s Friday and I’m in love with this heavily discounted maple chopping board from John Boos. Selling for a low $28, this 1.25" thick board is made from sustainably-sourced Northern Hard Rock Maple. Usually selling for $10-15 more, this is a few cents off the lowest price we’ve ever seen and one of the best deals we’ve seen today.

But be sure to act fast before this deal gets cut down.