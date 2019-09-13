Best Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
John Boos Maple Wood Edge Grain Reversible Cutting Board 18"x 12" x 1.25" | $28 | Amazon
It’s Friday and I’m in love with this heavily discounted maple chopping board from John Boos. Selling for a low $28, this 1.25" thick board is made from sustainably-sourced Northern Hard Rock Maple. Usually selling for $10-15 more, this is a few cents off the lowest price we’ve ever seen and one of the best deals we’ve seen today.
But be sure to act fast before this deal gets cut down.