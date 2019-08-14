Graphic: Tercius Bufete

HP OMEN Desktop, AMD Ryzen R7-1800X 8-Core 3.6GHz, NVIDIA GTX 1080 8GB, 16GB DDR4, 2TB HDD + 512GB SSD | $1,300 | Woot

If your teen’s gaming rig is on its last legs, or if you just want a relatively affordable way to get into PC gaming for your “dad build,” this HP Omen Desktop is down to just $1,300.

While that seems like a lot (and for some, it is,) this same computer is selling for $1,923 on Amazon.

This HP tower offers a AMD Ryzen8-Core 3.6GHz processor, a last-gen NVIDIA GTX 1080 8GB graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and 2TB HDD and 512GB SSD for storage. Add that up, and this PC is more than capable of handling most games available right now. Just remember, this discount will only last until the end of the day, or until sold out.