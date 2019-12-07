Save Big on This Beautifully Designed Cold Brew Coffee Maker

Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
KitchenAid 28oz Cold Brew Coffee Maker | $60 | Walmart and Amazon
KitchenAid’s beautiful Cold Brew Coffee Maker is down to just $60 at Walmart and Amazon. This 28oz stainless steel coffee maker usually hovers around $80, so this is a great time to buy.
For some, cold brew/iced coffee season is ending but for the rest of us, year-rounders, this is a delight. Not only will the coffee last in the fridge for up to two weeks, this coffee maker makes 14 servings.