It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsHome Goods

Save Big on This Beautifully Designed Cold Brew Coffee Maker

Tercius
Filed to:kinja deals
244
Save
KitchenAid 28oz Cold Brew Coffee Maker | $60 | Walmart and Amazon
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

KitchenAid 28oz Cold Brew Coffee Maker | $60 | Walmart and Amazon

KitchenAid’s beautiful Cold Brew Coffee Maker is down to just $60 at Walmart and Amazon. This 28oz stainless steel coffee maker usually hovers around $80, so this is a great time to buy.

Advertisement

For some, cold brew/iced coffee season is ending but for the rest of us, year-rounders, this is a delight. Not only will the coffee last in the fridge for up to two weeks, this coffee maker makes 14 servings.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kinja Deals

Anker's Super Convenient PowerPort Strip 2 Mini Is Down to Just $16

Add The World's Smallest Multitool To Your Keychain For $15

Save 15% on Aged & Ore's Entire Line of Classy Drinkware

About the author

Tercius
Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

TwitterPosts