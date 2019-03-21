It's all consuming.
Save Big on This Beautifully Designed Cold Brew Coffee Maker

KitchenAid 38oz Cold Brew Coffee Maker | $80 | Amazon
KitchenAid’s beautiful Cold Brew Coffee Maker is down to its lowest price, thanks to today’s Gold Box. This 38oz stainless steel coffee maker usually hovers around $110, so this is a great time to buy.

For some, cold brew/iced coffee season is ending but for the rest of us, year-rounders, this is a delight. Not only will the coffee last in the fridge for up to two weeks, this coffee maker makes 19 servings.

Just remember, this sale is for one-day only and it might sell out before then. So invest in this beautifully designed coffee maker and save cash in the long run.

