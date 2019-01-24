Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Have you ever sipped on a cup of tea and wished it were a little more... EXTREME? Right now, Amazon is offering a 20% off coupon on a bunch of highly caffeinated satchels of Zest Tea.

There’s 20 satchels in each order, which promise “as much caffeine as coffee,” or about 140 - 160 mg per cup. With the coupon, the price comes down to about $10 which is a few cents short of the best deal we’ve ever seen.

Advertisement

So stock up on such flavors as cinnamon apple, superberry samba, and pomegranate mojito.