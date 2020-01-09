Save Big on These Eco-Friendly and Discounted Reusable Food Bags, Today Only

Stasher Reusable Food Bag, Sandwich Size (15-ounce) Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Stasher Reusable Food Bag, Sandwich Size (15-ounce) | $7-15 | Amazon | Multiple colors available

Limit the amount of single-use plastic bags you use by investing in these discounted Stasher reusable food bags. Made with non-toxic silicone, these self-sealing food bags promise to be safe for use in the freezer, microwave, dishwasher, boiling water, and oven up to 400 degrees. Prices start at $7 for the snack size.

Advertisement

Sure, they’ll be more expensive to start but since you won’t have to keep re-buying them, you can probably save the difference in a year. Just remember, t his is part of today’s Gold Box, which means these discounts will only last until the end of day, or when it’s sold out.