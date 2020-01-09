It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsKitchen

Save Big on These Eco-Friendly and Discounted Reusable Food Bags, Today Only

Tercius
Filed to:kinja deals
268
Save
Stasher Reusable Food Bag, Sandwich Size (15-ounce) | $7-15 | Amazon | Multiple colors available
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Stasher Reusable Food Bag, Sandwich Size (15-ounce) | $7-15 | Amazon | Multiple colors available

Limit the amount of single-use plastic bags you use by investing in these discounted Stasher reusable food bags. Made with non-toxic silicone, these self-sealing food bags promise to be safe for use in the freezer, microwave, dishwasher, boiling water, and oven up to 400 degrees. Prices start at $7 for the snack size.

Advertisement

Sure, they’ll be more expensive to start but since you won’t have to keep re-buying them, you can probably save the difference in a year. Just remember, this is part of today’s Gold Box, which means these discounts will only last until the end of day, or when it’s sold out.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kinja Deals

Clear All Of the Snow Off Your Car With This $13 Extendable Ice Scraper and Snow Brush

It's a Polo Party at Original Penguin, Stock Up While Polos Are Marked Down to $20

Shuffle Over to Huckberry, Where You Can Save up to 30% On Slippers

About the author

Tercius
Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

TwitterPosts