Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Life’s too short to listen to music on stock headphones. Enter: Master & Dynamic MH40 Over-Ear Headphones.

Master & Dynamic makes some of the best-sounding (and best-looking) headphones around and right now, you can pick up this wired, closed-back pair for $187. This is a huge bargain considering they typically sell for about $400.