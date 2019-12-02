Save Big on the Sonos One and Sonos One SL During Cyber Monday

The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Sonos One (2nd Generation) | $150 | Amazon

Sonos One SL | $129 | Amazon



Pick up the latest Sonos One (2nd Generation) for a low $150 during Cyber Monday, or the One SL for $129.

Advertisement

Both speakers AirPlay 2-ready, contribute multi-room audio solution for your entire house, and sound terrific. The big difference is the Sonos One can summon Alexa or Google Assistant, while the SL cannot.

But if you’re looking for a bigger, badder speaker, the Sonos’ Play:5 down to a low $400. That’s a $100 discount.

Advertisement

These Cyber Monday prices are the lowest we’ve ever seen. And if you’re looking for deals on the Sonos Beam and Sonos Sub, the Black Friday discounts are still live.