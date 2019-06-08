Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Razer BlackWidow Essential | $50 | Amazon



The Razer BlackWidow Essential is just $50 today, which is the best price Amazon’s ever listed. For that price, you’ll get Razer’s proprietary Green mechanical switches rated to 80,000,000 keystrokes, and fully programmable keys. No RBG lighting here, just your old-school green.



For someone who doesn’t care about the lighting and wants to try out a mechanical keyboard for the first time, this is the one to get.