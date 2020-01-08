Save Big on TaoTronics SoundLiberty 53 Wireless Earbuds [Exclusive]

TaoTronics SoundLiberty 53 | $28 | Amazon | Use the promo code KINJAUKX

If you’re looking to invest in a pair of truly wireless headphones, the TaoTronics SoundLiberty 53 are down to just $28 with our promo code KINJAUKX. In his review, Whitson Gordon says they have “no business being as good as they are for that low a price.” And he was referring to their $40 retail price.

I enjoyed my time with the TaoTronics quite a bit, and regularly found myself marveling at what you get for the price. If you value the convenience of true wireless earbuds over all else and keep your expectations in check just a little—don’t expect an AirPods-level experience—these are pretty solid earbuds for on-the-go tunes.