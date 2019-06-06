Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Sims 4 Online Game Code and Expansions | Amazon

Upgrade your Sims 4 experience by picking up discounted expansions on Amazon right now. Choose from Bowling Night Stuff, Spa Day, Laundry Stuff, Spooky Stuff, and more starting at just $6.

You’ll find that adding these expansions to the base game, now just $5, can greatly increase the fun and possibilities of this simulator. If you need help picking which to buy, Kotaku’s offered up its picks for the most essential expansions here.

Anyways, “Dag dag!”