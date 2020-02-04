Save Big on Samsung Products During This One-Day Sale

It's all consuming.
Today’s Gold Box is lowering the price on a number of slick Samsung products. Whether you’re looking for a Chromebook, a tablet, or a one of their fancy Space monitors, Amazon has you covered.

Those sleek Frame monitors do away with ugly stands in favor of a desk mount which minimizes the amount of room it takes up, leaving you with more desk space for succulents or whatever else you may need. And they are down to their lowest prices ever, beating the prices we saw on Black Friday.

But, of course, there’s more. Six Chromebooks are discounted as a part of this sale, with prices starting at a low $180. These are perfect secondary or travel computers that can do most of the stuff you’ll want a computer to do—just without viruses.

Remember, this is a Gold Box which means these prices will only last until the end of the day, or sold out.

