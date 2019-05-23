Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you want to save money on one of Apple’s 2018 MacBooks Pros, Amazon’s got a few refurbished units for hundreds of dollars off.



There are ostensibly two models featured in this sale, in silver and space gray. Both 13" models use Intel Core i5 processors and 8GB DDR3. But the more expensive one will have 512GB of storage, v.s. the 256GB of the other.

And, yes, these are the ones that may have less-than-stellar keyboards and that pesky touchbar. But if you’re okay with a refurb and want to save money, this is your shot. Amazon says these refurbs work and look “like new” and comes with a 90-day warranty.