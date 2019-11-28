Save Big on Razer Peripherals During Black Friday

Razer makes a lot of terrific gaming accessories, and for Black Friday, multiple retailers, including Best Buy and Amazon are cutting the price on a whole bunch of them. While these are geared towards gamers, a lot of these accessories can improve your comfort and efficiency at work as well. Plus, lots of ‘em glow.
Razer’s website is matching all of the discounts listed below plus a few exclusives, including deals on the Razer Basilisk, Thresher headsets, Goliathus mousepads, and a number of laptops.
Just a heads up, Razer is staggering their sales during Deals Week. So, you can expect more deals pop up as the week goes along. Make sure to check with us on Black Friday, as there’ll likely be more.
Cynosa Chroma (Membrane Switch) | $40 | Best Buy
Razer Cynosa Chroma Pro Gaming Keyboard | $60 | Amazon
Razer BlackWidow Elite Mechanical Gaming Keyboard | $140 | Amazon
DeathAdder Elite | $30 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon
Kraken Multi-Platform Wired Gaming Headset (Black or Green) | $50 | Best Buy | Also available on Amazon
Kraken Tournament Edition Wired Gaming Headset with USB Audio Controller | $55 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon
Razer Huntsman Elite Keyboard + Goliathus Chroma Mouse Pad Bundle | $193 | Amazon
Razer Viper Ultimate Ambidextrous Wireless Mouse + Goliathus Bundle | $160 | Amazon
Razer Ripsaw HD Game Streaming Capture Card: 4K Passthrough | $130 | Amazon
Razer Seiren Elite USB Streaming Microphone | $170 | Amazon
Razer Kitty Gaming Bundle with Basilisk Essential, Kraken X Lite, Goliathus Mobile Stealth, Mouse Bungee V2 and Kitty Ears | $119 | Amazon
Portal Mesh Wi-Fi Router | $62 | Amazon