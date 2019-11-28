Save Big on Razer Peripherals During Black Friday

The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

Razer makes a lot of terrific gaming accessories, and for Black Friday, multiple retailers, including Best Buy and Amazon are cutting the price on a whole bunch of them. While these are geared towards gamers, a lot of these accessories can improve your comfort and efficiency at work as well. Plus, lots of ‘em glow.



Razer’s website is matching all of the discounts listed below plus a few exclusives, including deals on the Razer Basilisk, Thresher headsets, Goliathus mousepads, and a number of laptops.

Just a heads up, Razer is staggering their sales during Deals Week. So, you can expect more deals pop up as the week goes along. Make sure to check with us on Black Friday, as there’ll likely be more.

Keyboards

Cynosa Chroma (Membrane Switch) | $40 | Best Buy

Razer Cynosa Chroma Pro Gaming Keyboard | $60 | Amazon

Razer BlackWidow Elite Mechanical Gaming Keyboard | $140 | Amazon

Mice

DeathAdder Elite | $30 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon

Headsets

Kraken Multi-Platform Wired Gaming Headset (Black or Green) | $50 | Best Buy | Also available on Amazon



Kraken Tournament Edition Wired Gaming Headset with USB Audio Controller | $55 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon

Other Accessories

Razer Huntsman Elite Keyboard + Goliathus Chroma Mouse Pad Bundle | $193 | Amazon

Razer Viper Ultimate Ambidextrous Wireless Mouse + Goliathus Bundle | $160 | Amazon

Razer Ripsaw HD Game Streaming Capture Card: 4K Passthrough | $130 | Amazon



Razer Seiren Elite USB Streaming Microphone | $170 | Amazon

Razer Kitty Gaming Bundle with Basilisk Essential, Kraken X Lite, Goliathus Mobile Stealth, Mouse Bungee V2 and Kitty Ears | $119 | Amazon

Portal Mesh Wi-Fi Router | $62 | Amazon