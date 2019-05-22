Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Here’s a deal to get your tail wagging: If you have a pupper (or kitty) and she eats, there’s a pretty good chance you’ll find food she’ll like in today’s Gold Box.

There’s a lot of Purina treats here for cats, and just a handful for dogs. But ignoring that disservice to the best pets around, there are a lot of great deals here on things that you were probably going to buy anyway.

Amazon also offers “50% off first dog or cat food Subscribe & Save order,” so keep a look out for a coupon to get the best prices.

Just note that this is a Gold Box, so these prices will only stick around for a day. So show your dog (or cat) you love them, visit the main page, and treat them to a fancy feast.