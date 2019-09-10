Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Smartphones can cost upwards of $1,000 nowadays, so it makes sense you’d want as much protection on them as possible. Today’s Gold Box features a number of near indestructible OtterBox phone cases. Prices start at about $16 and whether you own an iPhone or a Samsung Galaxy, there’s an option here for you.

Just remember, though, these discounts will last only until the end of the day, or sold out. So check out the main page for all of your options, don’t drop the ball...and shatter it.