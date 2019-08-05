Photo: Gizmodo

Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

Logitech G903 LIGHTSPEED Gaming Mouse | $70 | Amazon

Logitech makes some of the best gaming mice around, and right now you can pick up the Powerplay-ready Logitech G903 for a low $70. This wireless mouse offers lag-free performance, tons of customization options in an ambidextrous package.

Advertisement

Sold separately is the $100 Powerplay mousepad which will charge the mouse as it works without having to plug in. It’s cool—but not absolutely necessary. If you want pro-level performance in a wireless mouse, look no further. This is half off its regular price, and $5 off the best price we’ve ever seen.