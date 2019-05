Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Today only, Amazon is marking down everything you’ll need to keep your lawn healthy. Choose from plant food, weed preventers and killers, grow lights and more from brands like Roundup, Scotts, and Root Farm.

Just note that this is a Gold Box, so these prices will only stick around for a day. Prices start at about $13.